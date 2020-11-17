Shoot begins for Joju George’s Peace

By Express News Service

Joju George has started filming for a new film titled Peace at Thodupuzha. Directed by Sanfeer K, the film has the backing of Script Doctor Pictures.

Asha Sharath, Lena, Siddique, Shalu Raheem, Vijilesh, and Aditi Ravi are part of the film which has story, script, and dialogues by Safar Sanal and Ramesh Girija.

Noufal Abdullah edits the footage shot by Shameer Gibran. Jubair Mohammed is working on the music.

Aside from Peace, Joju is also part of Martin Prakkat’s Nayattu, Kamal KM’s Pada, Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Churuli, and Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham.

Besides, Joju is also in Mammootty-starrer One and director Karthik Subbaraj’s Tamil film Jagame Thandhiram.