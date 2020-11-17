Unni Mukundan signs political thriller

By Express News Service

After Meppadiyan, Unni Mukundan will be working with director Vishnu Mohan again for Pappa, a political thriller. A motion poster reveals the full name of the main character as Pious Paruthikkadan.

A source close to the production informs that the film will revolve around the tricks and machinations in the game of politics, and Unni plays a roguish character who enters the field and acquires power one day.

Unni will be working with the same team that Vishnu Mohan has assembled for Meppadiyan which includes cinematographer Neil D’Cunha, music composer Rahul Subramaniam, and editor Shameer Muhammed. Navaratri United Visions is bankrolling the project.

Unni is currently in the middle of shooting for Meppadiyan, also his maiden production venture. The team has close to a month left to finish shooting.