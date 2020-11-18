STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Poornima Indrajith stars in Hindi-English film

Actor Poornima Indrajith has revealed that she is part of a Hindi-English film titled Cobalt Blue, helmed by noted playwright, author and filmmaker Sachin Kundalkar. Kundalkar has based it on his novel of the same name. 

Prateik Babbar features prominently in the film’s cast alongside Poornima, Anjali Shivaraman, and Neelay. Geetanjali Kulkarni, who has appeared in notable films such as Court, Hotel Salvation, and Sir, is also sharing the screen with Poornima. 

Poornima informs us that she is the only actor from Malayalam in it and the rest of the cast and crew members are from the Hindi film industry. Published in 2006, Cobalt Blue is the debut novel of Kundalkar written in the Marathi language.

The story is about a love triangle involving two siblings who fall in love with the same young man who is staying as a paying guest at their Pune home. It explores themes like sexuality, family and society. Italian cinematographer Vincenzo Condorelli is the director of photography of the film produced by Open Air Films.

