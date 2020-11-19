First look of Nayanthara from Nizhal unveiled

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We recently reported that Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara are teaming up for editor Appu N Bhattathiri’s directorial debut Nizhal.

Published: 19th November 2020 09:34 AM

Nayanthara

Nayanthara (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

We recently reported that Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara are teaming up for editor Appu N Bhattathiri’s directorial debut Nizhal. The makers released the first-look of Nayanthara’s character on the occasion of her birthday. 

Touted as a thriller, Nizhal will also see Kunchacko Boban returning to the thriller genre after Anjaam Pathiraa and the upcoming Nayattu. A while back, a first-look of the actor wearing a mask led some to speculate that the actor could be playing a vigilante-type character.

Appu is co-editing the film with Arun Lal while Deepak D Menon (Tharangam, Maradona) is handling the camera. The sound department is being handled by Abhishek S Bhattathiri (Talaash, Badlapur) with national award winner Sinoy Joseph working on the re-recording mixing.

Stephy Zaviour is the costume designer. Scripted by S Sanjeev, the film has Anto Joseph, Fellini TP, Badusha, Abhijith M Pillai and Ginesh Jose involved as producers. The team is hoping to release it next year.

