First look of Nayanthara from Nizhal unveiled

We recently reported that Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara are teaming up for editor Appu N Bhattathiri’s directorial debut Nizhal. The makers released the first-look of Nayanthara’s character on the occasion of her birthday.

Touted as a thriller, Nizhal will also see Kunchacko Boban returning to the thriller genre after Anjaam Pathiraa and the upcoming Nayattu. A while back, a first-look of the actor wearing a mask led some to speculate that the actor could be playing a vigilante-type character.

Appu is co-editing the film with Arun Lal while Deepak D Menon (Tharangam, Maradona) is handling the camera. The sound department is being handled by Abhishek S Bhattathiri (Talaash, Badlapur) with national award winner Sinoy Joseph working on the re-recording mixing.

Stephy Zaviour is the costume designer. Scripted by S Sanjeev, the film has Anto Joseph, Fellini TP, Badusha, Abhijith M Pillai and Ginesh Jose involved as producers. The team is hoping to release it next year.