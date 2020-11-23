Mohanlal’s Aarattu begins filming

By Express News Service

Mohanlal’s next film with director B Unnikrishnan, Aarattu, has commenced filming at Palakkad. Shraddha Srinath plays the female lead while Nedumudi Venu, Sai Kumar, and Siddique play supporting characters. Pulimurugan writer Udayakrishna has penned the script. Vijayaraghavan, Indrans, Johny Antony, Sheela, Rachana Narayanankutty and Swasika are also among the cast. Hyderabad is one of the locations.

A vintage black Mercedes Benz with 2255 on the number plate—a reference to Rajavinte Makan, the 1986 film that made Mohanlal a superstar—has been spotted on the set.Shameer Muhammed edits the film while Vijay Ulaganath cranks the camera. Mohanlal joined the Aaraattu set after completing shooting for Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam sequel.