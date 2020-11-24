STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Keeping it real

Through the second channel, she wishes to depict her life unfiltered and unscripted in Malayalam.

Published: 24th November 2020 10:47 AM

Dhanya Varma

By Gautham S 
Express News Service

Dhanya Varma, a stellar TV host who inspired many through her unique and positive interviews and narrations on her YouTube channel ‘Dhanya Varma Official’, has recently launched her second channel ‘Sasneham Dhanya Varma’ (With love Dhanya Varma). Through the second channel, she wishes to depict her life unfiltered and unscripted in Malayalam.

Dhanya says the new channel was unplanned and is a way to do vlogs in her mother tongue. Initially, the videos in the first channel were made in Malayalam. “It changed automatically as I started doing complicated and serious videos. Many of the subscribers are from other states. The new channel is all about fun. It is about things I wish to share with people like food, travel, fashion,  nature, and random conversations,” adds Dhanya.

 The YouTube channel helped Dhanya remain engaged during the lockdown period. For someone who started her career as a programme producer and news presenter, the channel helped her get back to her roots. “I enjoy doing the scripting, direction, and editing of these videos,” she says. Her first video in the new channel features her trip to Mararikulam. Dhanya has also acted in movies like ‘Humans of Someone’ and ‘Pathinettam Padi’. 

