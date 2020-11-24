STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Murali Gopy, Vijay Babu to produce Rathish Ambat’s next

Kammara Sambhavam director Rathish Ambat is gearing up to direct his next film scripted by Murali Gopy. 

Published: 24th November 2020 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Kammara Sambhavam director Rathish Ambat is gearing up to direct his next film scripted by Murali Gopy. Rathish, Murali Gopy, and Vijay Babu will jointly produce the project. Murali Gopy and Vijay Babu announced it on their social media pages. The film marks the maiden production venture of Murali.

Sharing the news, Murali wrote, “Joining hands with Vijay Babu’s Friday Film House for my first production venture, with Rathish Ambat as a partner. Written by yours truly and directed by Rathish Ambat, the movie would go on floors, by Feb 2021. Watch this space for the title poster release on Jan 2, 2021.”

Confirming the same, Vijay Babu wrote, “Really excited to join hands with one of the best scriptwriters in Malayalam, Murali Gopy, along with director Rathish Ambat, for a new project. Will be produced under my banner Friday Film House with both of them as production partners too.”

The details of the cast and crew are expected with the title reveal on Jan 2. In addition to this project, Murali is also writing the Lucifer sequel, Empuraan. Meanwhile, Murali completed shooting for Drishyam 2 in which he plays a cop.

