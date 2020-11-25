Krishna Sankar’s 'Kudukku 2025' completed
We had recently reported that director Bilahari K Raj, who made his debut with Allu Ramendran, is coming out his new feature titled Kudukku2025, starring Krishna Sankar.
The shoot has concluded, and the team released a first look poster featuring the actor in a stylish get-up. The film also features Shine Tom Chacko, Durga Krishna, and Swasika among others.
As per reports, the film deals with a futuristic concept that is accessible to all kinds of audiences.
It is also said to have elements of mystery and thriller. The crew shot the film in a controlled environment with sync sound.