Krishna Sankar’s 'Kudukku 2025' completed

By Express News Service

We had recently reported that director Bilahari K Raj, who made his debut with Allu Ramendran, is coming out his new feature titled Kudukku2025, starring Krishna Sankar.

The shoot has concluded, and the team released a first look poster featuring the actor in a stylish get-up. The film also features Shine Tom Chacko, Durga Krishna, and Swasika among others.

As per reports, the film deals with a futuristic concept that is accessible to all kinds of audiences.



It is also said to have elements of mystery and thriller. The crew shot the film in a controlled environment with sync sound.