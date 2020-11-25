Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Jallikattu' is India's official entry to Oscars

By Online Desk

Malayalam film 'Jallikattu' becomes India's official entry at the Oscars.

The 2019 film by Lijo Jose Pellissery has been entered in the International Feature Film Category, the Film Federation of India declared.

Lijo has won critical acclaim for the film in both domestic and international venues for the Antony Varghese-starrer film.

Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Sabumon Abdusamad essayed principal characters in the film which revolves around the whole village awakening to catch a buffalo that runs lose.

Before the film even hit the theatre, it had premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) to widespread critical acclaim.

The screenplay is by S Hareesh and R Jayakumar, based on the former’s short story, Maoist.

Girish Gangadharan (Angamaly Diaries) is the director of photography and Deepu Joseph (Ee. Ma. Yau) the editor.

The movie roped in multiple technicians who worked on his previous hit film 'Ee Ma Yau', which also boasted a distinctive narrative.

His movies are often raved about for the way in which basic human nature is explored with much depth.

You can watch the film online on Amazon Prime Video.

(With inputs from PTI)