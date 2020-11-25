STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mamta Mohandas, Chemban Vinod lead 'Unlock'

Sohan Seenulal shares that he conceived the film’s core idea after the pandemic began and then went into production later. 

Published: 25th November 2020 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Chemban Vinod Jose and Mamta Mohandas play the main characters in the film which was scripted by Sohan. 

Chemban Vinod Jose and Mamta Mohandas play the main characters in the film which was scripted by Sohan. 

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

The first look of director Sohan Seenulal’s next, Unlock, was released by Mammootty. Chemban Vinod Jose and Mamta Mohandas play the main characters in the film which was scripted by Sohan. 

Sreenath Bhasi, Indrans, and Srikanth also feature in the cast.

Sohan shares that he conceived the film’s core idea after the pandemic began and then went into production later. 

Ernakulam’s Kadavanthara and its surrounding areas served as the filming spots. The team has already wrapped up the shoot.  

Sohan describes the film as a family drama revolving around minimal characters. 

“When the lockdown began, the CM spoke about how the situation could affect various families and how the women need all the help they can get, and so on. The idea for this film was born out of those thoughts.” 

Elaborating further, Sohan says the film explores, in a fun manner, how some relationships, especially the husband-wife kind, worked during the lockdown. 

“In normal circumstances, everyone goes to work, remains busy all day, and then comes home at night all tired. There is neither the space nor time for meaningful discussions or arguments. However, the lockdown changed all that. Members of a family were forced to spend time with each other and face their shortcomings. Some of their innermost thoughts came to the fore. An ‘unlocking’ process happened.”

Sohan initially hoped to release the film in theatres this December.

But as all signs now point to 2021, possibly in March, the makers have decided to wait until then. However, they have not ruled out an OTT release either. “We are keeping both options open as of now,” he says. 

“We made the film intending to release it in theatres only. We are hopeful.” 

Produced by Sajeesh Manjeri, Unlock was filmed by Abhilash Sanker and edited by Sajan V. Anil Johns composed the music.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sohan Seenulal Unlock Mammootty Mollywood
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp