Mamta Mohandas, Chemban Vinod lead 'Unlock'

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

The first look of director Sohan Seenulal’s next, Unlock, was released by Mammootty. Chemban Vinod Jose and Mamta Mohandas play the main characters in the film which was scripted by Sohan.

Sreenath Bhasi, Indrans, and Srikanth also feature in the cast.

Sohan shares that he conceived the film’s core idea after the pandemic began and then went into production later.

Ernakulam’s Kadavanthara and its surrounding areas served as the filming spots. The team has already wrapped up the shoot.

Sohan describes the film as a family drama revolving around minimal characters.

“When the lockdown began, the CM spoke about how the situation could affect various families and how the women need all the help they can get, and so on. The idea for this film was born out of those thoughts.”

Elaborating further, Sohan says the film explores, in a fun manner, how some relationships, especially the husband-wife kind, worked during the lockdown.

“In normal circumstances, everyone goes to work, remains busy all day, and then comes home at night all tired. There is neither the space nor time for meaningful discussions or arguments. However, the lockdown changed all that. Members of a family were forced to spend time with each other and face their shortcomings. Some of their innermost thoughts came to the fore. An ‘unlocking’ process happened.”

Sohan initially hoped to release the film in theatres this December.

But as all signs now point to 2021, possibly in March, the makers have decided to wait until then. However, they have not ruled out an OTT release either. “We are keeping both options open as of now,” he says.

“We made the film intending to release it in theatres only. We are hopeful.”

Produced by Sajeesh Manjeri, Unlock was filmed by Abhilash Sanker and edited by Sajan V. Anil Johns composed the music.