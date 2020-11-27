Telling a girl’s tale

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Women and girl children often face exclusion on various counts in our country. Despite continued efforts, there has been little change in the secondary position ascribe to the female sex. ‘Go For A Girl’, a three-minute short film directed by research scholar Hema K Anand, delves into the crucial matter with a different take that is sure to leave a smile on the viewer’s face.

The short film stars Lukman Avaran and Sruthy Jayan in the lead roles as a couple awaiting the birth of their first kid. While their families hope for a boy, the husband who’s a male nurse, questions ‘what’s the issue if it is a girl?’

The cinematography for the short film was rendered by Hema’s husband Pavi K Pavan while the music is by Sooraj S Kurup. “Gender and women issues is what my research is based on. This is a topic I always wanted to address,” says Hema who is a scholar at the University of Hyderabad. She adds that the exclusion of women is an issue to be seriously dealt with. “The change should begin at the grassroot level. Many consider educating girls as a waste of money. Even the dowry system still exists,” adds Hema.

It was a conscious choice to make Lukman’s character male nurse. “He works in the health sector. There’s an instance where he says that when a Covid-19 positive pregnant woman is taken into the labour room, her family, doctor, and the nurses don’t think of whether she is going to deliver a boy or girl. All they wish for is a safe delivery. I think this has made the film more relevant.”

The short film was released on Facebook by celebrities like Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, Arjun Ashokan, Antony Varghese, and Vinay Forrt. “The response so far has been great. I have been told the message has been conveyed strongly. Many could relate to the subject. I wish to come up with more socially relevant content once I wrap up my research,” says Hema.