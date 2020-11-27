STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Telling a girl’s tale

Women and girl children often face exclusion on various counts in our country.

Published: 27th November 2020 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

The short film stars Lukman Avaran and Sruthy Jayan in the lead roles as a couple awaiting the birth of their first kid.

The short film stars Lukman Avaran and Sruthy Jayan in the lead roles as a couple awaiting the birth of their first kid.

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Women and girl children often face exclusion on various counts in our country. Despite continued efforts, there has been little change in the secondary position ascribe to the female sex. ‘Go For A Girl’, a three-minute short film directed by research scholar Hema K Anand, delves into the crucial matter with a different take that is sure to leave a smile on the viewer’s face.

The short film stars Lukman Avaran and Sruthy Jayan in the lead roles as a couple awaiting the birth of their first kid. While their families hope for a boy, the husband who’s a male nurse, questions ‘what’s the issue if it is a girl?’

The cinematography for the short film was rendered by Hema’s husband Pavi K Pavan while the music is by Sooraj S Kurup. “Gender and women issues is what my research is based on. This is a topic I always wanted to address,” says Hema who is a scholar at the University of Hyderabad. She adds that the exclusion of women is an issue to be seriously dealt with. “The change should begin at the grassroot level. Many consider educating girls as a waste of money. Even the dowry system still exists,” adds Hema.

It was a conscious choice to make Lukman’s character male nurse. “He works in the health sector. There’s an instance where he says that when a Covid-19 positive pregnant woman is taken into the labour room, her family, doctor, and the nurses don’t think of whether she is going to deliver a boy or girl. All they wish for is a safe delivery. I think this has made the film more relevant.”

The short film was released on Facebook by celebrities like Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, Arjun Ashokan, Antony Varghese, and Vinay Forrt. “The response so far has been great. I have been told the message has been conveyed strongly. Many could relate to the subject. I wish to come up with more socially relevant content once I wrap up my research,” says Hema.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Go For A Girl
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp