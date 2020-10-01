STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prithviraj ‘can’t wait to’ start Empuraan

Murali Gopy has already begun work on the Lucifer sequel Empuraan, and it seems he has finally found some clarity on the project’s overall picture if Prithviraj’s excitement is any indication.

Published: 01st October 2020 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor Prithviraj

Malayalam actor Prithviraj (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

Murali Gopy has already begun work on the Lucifer sequel Empuraan, and it seems he has finally found some clarity on the project's overall picture if Prithviraj's excitement is any indication.

The actor-director has shared a picture of him alongside the writer along with the caption, “Probably the day I first “saw” #EMPURAAN when your writer’s design starts forming an edited, colour corrected shape in your mind! I cannot wait to get this started... as much as a fan.. as a filmmaker! (sic)”

The duo had revealed earlier that they envisioned Lucifer as a franchise and that the second part could be both a sequel and prequel exploring more of the character played by Mohanlal.

It’s not clear when filming will begin. It’s likely to commence shooting next year after Prithviraj completes his current acting commitments.

