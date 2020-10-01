Tovino’s look from Kala out

By Express News Service

A few months back, director Rohith VS (Adventures of Omanakuttan, Iblis) had announced his next film, Kala, with Tovino Thomas.

Filming of the adventure thriller, which began on September 7, is progressing smoothly. A look of the actor in character is out. Tovino is joined in the film by actors Lal, Divya Pillai and Pathinettam Padi-fame Sumesh Moor.

Akhil George is behind the camera, and Livingston Mathew is handling the editing. Juvis Productions is bankrolling it. Rohith was supposed to do a third film with Asif Ali, a romantic drama, but had to put it on hold due to current circumstances to focus on Kala, his first collaboration with Tovino.

Aside from Kala, Tovino is also working on his pan-Indian superhero film Minnal Murali from director Basil Joseph (Godha, Kunjiramayanam) and producer Sophia Paul.