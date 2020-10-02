Halal Love Story to release on Amazon Prime on October 15

By Express News Service

Sudani from Nigeria writer-director Zakariya’s new film Halal Love Story will premiere on Amazon Prime Video worldwide on October 15. Starring Joju George, Indrajith Sukumaran, Parvathy, Soubin Shahir Grace Antony, and Sharaf U Dheen in the lead roles, the film is a family-based comedy entertainer. Zakariya co-wrote the script with Muhsin Parari, his writing partner from Sudani from Nigeria.

Aashiq Abu, Jesna Ashim and Harshad Ali have produced it jointly with Zakariya and Muhsin. Editor Saiju Sreedharan and cinematographer Ajay Menon are also involved as co-producers.

Anees Nadodi, who designed the sets of Sudani, is also part of the team alongside music composers Bijibal and Shahbaz Aman.Halal Love Story is the fifth mainstream Malayalam film to be released directly on OTT after Sufiyum Sujatayum, Maniyarayile Ashokan, Kilometres & Kilometres, and CU Soon.