Mammootty’s thriller the Priest resumes shoot

By Express News Service

The shoot of the remaining portions of Mammootty’s upcoming thriller The Priest has resumed. Filming had commenced on January this year. The team had to put the shoot on hold due to the pandemic. Also starring Manju Warrier, The Priest is the directorial debut of Jofin T Chacko.

The first-look poster revealed Mammootty’s titular character in a hooded cassock against the backdrop of a church. The script and dialogues were co-written by Deepu Pradeep and Shyam Menon, based on a story by Jofin.

The remaining cast members include Nikhila Vimal, Sreenath Bhasi, Saniya Iyyappan, and Baby Monica (Kaithi, Raatsasan) in addition to Jagadish, Ramesh Pisharodi, and Madhupal. Akhil George (Iblis) is lensing the film while Shameer Muhammed is handling the editing. The Priest is bankrolled jointly by Anto Joseph, B Unnikrishnan, and VN Babu.