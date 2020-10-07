Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas injured during film-shoot
The actor suffered the internal injury in his abdomen during the shoot of a fight sequence and was hospitalised after complaints of stomach pain.
KOCHI: Popular Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas has suffered an injury during a film-shooting in suburban Piravom, film industry sources said here on Wednesday.
