STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Vocalist Seema Sreekumar makes directorial debut

Titled Oru Canadian Diary, the film is a romantic psychological thriller with major portions shot in Canada

Published: 07th October 2020 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Malayalam film industry will see the entry of one more woman filmmaker. Noted vocalist and media personality Seema Sreekumar is making her directorial debut with a romantic psychological thriller titled Oru Canadian Diary. The team shot 80 per cent of the film in Canada and the rest in Kerala. 

The granddaughter of master poet ‘Mahakavi’ P Kunhiraman Nair, Seema has trained in filmmaking from Canada. She has been working on the film for two years as she needed to maintain continuity. The film, which features new faces in both the cast and technical team, has a story navigating all four seasons. The actors were cast through auditions in Canada and Kerala.

Seema, who also wrote the script and dialogues, is currently busy with the post-production duties. She was able to complete filming before the lockdown commenced. “I managed to complete my final shots from Kerala before the lockdown. However, the post-production started late due to lockdown which made me and my producers quite anxious,” says Seema, who hopes to finish it by this month-end.

As for release plans, Seema says the idea was to release it in theatres initially, but the pandemic has changed that. “If things go well, the producers plan to release it by the second week of November. At the moment, we are waiting to see how things would pan out once the post-production is complete.

If theatres reopen, we may opt for the big screen. Otherwise, we will opt for an OTT and television release.”  Sreem Productions is producing the film which has MV Sreekumar behind the camera and KA Latheef on the music. Unni Menon, Madhu Balakrishnan, and Rahul Krishnan have lent voices to the lyrics by Sivakumar Varikkara and Sreethi Sujay. Harikrishnan MB has composed the background score.

More from Entertainment Malayalam.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Seema Sreekumar oru canadian diary
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp