Fahadh Faasil to star in Dileesh Pothan-Syam Pushkaran's Macbeth-inspired 'Joji'

CHENNAI: Fahadh Faasil is reteaming for the fourth time with director Dileesh Pothan (Maheshinte Prathikaram, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum) and writer Syam Pushkaran (Kumbalangi Nights, Maheshinte Prathikaram) for Joji, a film inspired by Macbeth.

Fahadh's banner Fahadh Faasil and Friends is jointly producing it with Bhavana Studios and Working Class Hero. The makers shared the title poster on their social media handles.

Sharing the poster, Fahadh wrote, "Happy to announce, “JOJI” Excited to team up again with Dileesh Pothan & Syam Pushkaran. Produced by Bhavana Studios in association with Fahadh Faasil and Friends & Working Class Hero. 2021 Release. Stay safe everyone!

Directed By Dileesh Pothan, Written by Syam Pushkaran, Produced by Bhavana Studios in association with Fahadh Faasil and Friends & Working Class Hero. pic.twitter.com/UrNkKiwywr — Bhavana Studios (@BhavanaStudios) October 3, 2020

Director of photography is Shyju Khalid (Kumbalangi Nights, Anjaam Pathira) and editor, Kiran Das (Moothon, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum). Music is by Justin Varghese (Thanneer Mathan Dinangal, Thottappan) and art direction, Gokul Das (Jallikattu, Ennu Ninte Moideen).

Joji marks the third Macbeth-based Indian film after Maqbool and Veeram.

