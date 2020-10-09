Kani Kusruti wins again for Biriyaani at Moscow fest

By Express News Service

Kani Kusruti has won one more international award for her performance in filmmaker Sajin Baabu’s Biriyaani. She has been adjudged best actress in the BRICS competition at the 42nd Moscow Film Festival. The Indian Ambassador in Russia accepted the award on behalf of Kani in a ceremony held at Moscow.

Biriyaani is the first Malayalam film to win an award at the Moscow Film Festival, which was started in 1935 and is one of the 15 best film festivals in the world (Fiapf Accredited). Biryaani was one of the two Malayalam movies that contested in the BRICS competition this time. The jury announced five awards in total, which include Best actor, actress, film, director and jury prize.

A jury consisting of Mr. Sergey Mokritsky (cinematographer, writer and director from Russia), Ms. Janna Tolstikova (director and writer from Brazil), Ms. Mahima Sikand (India), Mr. Zhang Jincgceng (director, writer and playwriter from China), and Mr. Mudemeli Madihva Aaron (South Africa) decided the awards.

Kani had earlier won second Best Actress at the Imagine Film Festival in Madrid, Spain for the film. Besides, Biriyaani won the NETPAC Award for Best Film last year at the Asiatica Festival in Rome, Italy. It also won the Jury Award at the Bangalore International Film Festival and the Padmarajan Award for Best Screenplay. It also got selected at the 42nd Moscow Film Festival in addition to various national and international festivals.

Biriyaani revolves around a woman Khadeeja (Kani) and her mother (Shailaja Jala) forced to leave their home and village due to unforeseen circumstances, and their subsequent journey. The other principal actors are Surjith Gopinath, Anil Nedumangad, Shyam Reji and Thonnakkal Jayachandran.Produced under the banner of UAN Film House, the film was written and directed by Sajin Baabu, shot by Karthik Muthukumar, and edited by Appu Bhattathiri. Leo Tom composed the music while Nitish Chandra Acharya handled the art department.