STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Kani Kusruti wins again for Biriyaani at Moscow fest

Kani Kusruti has won one more international award for her performance in filmmaker Sajin Baabu’s Biriyaani.

Published: 09th October 2020 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actress Kani Kusruti

Mollywood actress Kani Kusruti

By Express News Service

Kani Kusruti has won one more international award for her performance in filmmaker Sajin Baabu’s Biriyaani. She has been adjudged best actress in the BRICS competition at the 42nd Moscow Film Festival. The Indian Ambassador in Russia accepted the award on behalf of Kani in a ceremony held at Moscow.

Biriyaani is the first Malayalam film to win an award at the Moscow Film Festival, which was started in 1935 and is one of the 15 best film festivals in the world (Fiapf Accredited). Biryaani was one of the two Malayalam movies that contested in the BRICS competition this time. The jury announced five awards in total, which include Best actor, actress, film, director and jury prize.

A jury consisting of Mr. Sergey Mokritsky (cinematographer, writer and director from Russia),  Ms. Janna Tolstikova (director and writer from Brazil), Ms. Mahima Sikand (India), Mr. Zhang Jincgceng (director, writer and playwriter from China), and Mr. Mudemeli Madihva Aaron (South Africa) decided the awards. 

Kani had earlier won second Best Actress at the Imagine Film Festival in Madrid, Spain for the film. Besides, Biriyaani won the NETPAC Award for Best Film last year at the Asiatica Festival in Rome, Italy. It also won the Jury Award at the Bangalore International Film Festival and the Padmarajan Award for Best Screenplay. It also got selected at the 42nd Moscow Film Festival in addition to various national and international festivals.

Biriyaani revolves around a woman Khadeeja (Kani) and her mother (Shailaja Jala) forced to leave their home and village due to unforeseen circumstances, and their subsequent journey. The other principal actors are Surjith Gopinath, Anil Nedumangad, Shyam Reji and Thonnakkal Jayachandran.Produced under the banner of UAN Film House, the film was written and directed by Sajin Baabu, shot by Karthik Muthukumar, and edited by Appu Bhattathiri. Leo Tom composed the music while Nitish Chandra Acharya handled the art department.

More from Entertainment Malayalam.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kani Kusruti Biriyaani
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp