STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Character depth is rare in Indian festival films: Don Palathara

Filmmaker Don Palathara's films 1956, Central Travancore, was screened at Moscow Film Festival recently.

Published: 10th October 2020 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Don Palathara

Filmmaker Don Palathara

By Express News Service

Don Palathara’s Malayalam film 1956, Central Travancore had its world premiere at the 42nd Moscow International Film Festival recently. In addition to MIFF, the film was screened at the 5th BRICS international film festival too, which also happened in Moscow this year. 1956 is among the two Malayalam films, aside from Sajin Baabu’s Biriyaani, screened in Moscow.

In his speech to delegates, Don said that auteur filmmakers with a distinct voice are facing more competition today than they ever have in the history of cinema. “It is the mainstream industry that creates the audience. So, the expectations and visual sensibilities are informed by these mainstream films,” he said. “But an array of Indian films have been represented in the top film festivals since the 1960s.

"After the generation of those world-renowned filmmakers like Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak, Mani Kaul and Adoor Gopalakrishnan, there was a gap until recently when another surge of filmmakers got recognised globally.” Don also called attention to the fact that despite more than fifty indie films getting produced every year, only a few engage in detailed character analysis unlike many festival films from the west.  “When I am talking about characters, I am not at all talking about protagonists, but three-dimensional characters who give us a deeper understanding of human nature, like how we used to see in the films of Bergman, Fassbinder, Rohmer, Melville, and others,”  said Don.

Elaborating further, Don remarked that it is not because nobody wants to make films of that sort. “Take Satyajit Ray’s Nayak, for example. It was an excellent example of a character study. When the filmmakers try to produce films for the available market with mere stereotypical notions about the east and their films, this kind of result becomes inevitable.” However, he clarified that this is not his way of urging all films to be character studies or a search for truth, but a mere observation of the differences between films that get screened at major film festivals from two different places.

Though his film received an invitation to the BRICS film festival this year, he opined that one annual event to exhibit and promote a couple of films would not be enough to compete with Hollywood. “There need to be more exclusive events or awards for cinematic expressions that dare to differ. Also, more co-productions and film funds would help independent productions from these nations. In 2018, a BRICS co-production happened under the mentorship of the Chinese filmmaker Jia-Zhangke. I sincerely hope that more such ventures happen in the near future,” said Don.

More from Entertainment Malayalam.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
1956 Central Travancore Moscow International Film Festival
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp