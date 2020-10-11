Kasturi Mahal shooting goes on at brisk pace

By Express News Service

The shooting of director Dinesh Baboo’s 50th film, Kasturi Mahal is currently going on at brisk pace. The major portions were shot in Kottigehara amidst nature.

Shanvi Srivastava

The film, which bankrolled from October 5, shared fresh stills from the sets, featuring protagonist Shanvi Srivastava.

Wearing a half saree, the traditional beauty will be seen in a unique role once again after Avane Srimannarayana.

Skanda Ashok and Ninasam Ashwath are also participating in the shoot that features Shruti Prakash and Rangayana Raghu. Dinesh, who has written the story, screenplay and dialogues is coming up with a paranormal thriller, based on a true incident derived from his personal experience.

Kasturi Mahal, made under the banner Sri Bhavani Arts, has music composed by Gumineni Vijay and cinematography by PKH Dass.