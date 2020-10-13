AMMA stuck with image of controversy’s child

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The rumblings in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) ever since the actor abduction case rocked the state have manifested in several ways. The formation of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) was the clearest evidence of the fault lines which had formed in the film fraternity in the incident’s wake. And actor Parvathy Thiruvoth’s decision on Monday to leave AMMA is the latest fallout of the incident which symbolised a dark chapter in Mollywood. The AMMA, the organisation of film actors and actresses working in Malayalam cinema, was formed in 1994.

Initially, the association organised stage shows for fundraising. The first major controversy surrounding AMMA erupted in 2003 when the film producers association demanded that the actors should not appear frequently on stage and television shows, which may result in public losing interest. However, the issue was settled amicably with the producers compromising with the stars/actors allowing them to appear on stage programmes. In between, Malayalam Cine Technicians Association (MACTA) split and the technicians formed another association, Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA).

The office-bearers of FEFKA had stuck on with the AMMA members and there was an undeclared ban on some actors who associated with MACTA, it was alleged. In 2010, late actor Thilakan alleged the AMMA had conspired with FEFKA and denied him opportunities to work in movies. later, he was expelled from AMMA. Sukumar Azhikode, the late critic and writer, later criticised AMMA leadership and actor Mohanlal on the Thilakan issue.

The actor abduction on February 17, 2017, was a major controversy that rocked AMMA. With Dileep becoming an accused in the case, the rift between artists came to the open. Actor Dileep was later ousted from AMMA. The WCC was formed in 2017 so as to protect the rights of women working in the film field. Meanwhile, AMMA executive council’s decision to reinstate actor Dileep sparked another row. On June 27, 2018, Rima Kallingal, Remya Nambisan and Geetu Mohandas resigned in protest against the decision. On October 14, 2018, in a press meet in Kochi, WCC came down heavily on AMMA president Mohanlal all e g i n g him o f doubl e standards.

