Kerala state film awards: Vasanthi wins best film, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Kani Kusruti chosen for top acting awards

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Experimental film Vasanthi, directed by Rahman brothers pipped the big budget films to become the best film in the 50th Kerala State Film Awards announced on October 13. Suraj Venjaramoodu and Kani Kusruti were chosen for the top awards in acting. Lijo Jose Pellissery was named the best director for the movie Jallikattu.

Suraj was noted for his role in the movies Android Kunjappan and Vikruthi while Kani got the award for her performance in Sajin babu directed movie Biriyani. Actor Fahad Fasil won the best male character actor for his negative role in Kumbalangi Nights. The movie has also won awards for music direction and in the popular movie category. Actor Nivin Pauly got special jury award for acting in the film Moothon directed by Geethu Mohandas. Manoj Kana directed ’Kenjira', a film of and by tribal people in Kerala was chosen as the second best film.

The awards were announced by the Minister for Culture, AK Balan. The awards will be distributed in the last week of December.

As many as 119 movies were included in the competition category.

The names of Nivin Pauly (Moothon), Suraj Venjaramoodu (Android Kunjappan, Vikruthi, Driving License), Mammootty (Unda, Mamankam), Mohanlal (Marakkar, Lucifer), Asif Ali (Kettyolanente Malakha, Virus) and Shane Nigam (Kumbalangi Nights, Ishq) figured in the best actor list.

The movies in competition category included Jallikattu (Lijo Jose Pellissery), Biriyani (Sajin Babu), Moothon (Geethu Mohandas), Mamangam (M Padmakumar), Unda (Khalid Rahman), Virus (Ashiq Abu),

Veyilmarangal (Dr Biju), Kolambi (T K Rajeev Kumar), Prathi Poovankozhi (Rosshan Andrrews), Uyare (Manu Ashokan), Android Kunjappan (Ratheesh Pothuval), Ambili (John Paul George), Driving License (Jean Paul Lal), Marakkar Arabikkadalinte Simham (Priyadarshan), Lucifer (Prithviraj), Pathinettam Padi (Shankar Ramakrishnan), Thanneermathan Dinangal (AD Gireesh), Kumbalangi Nights (Madhu C Narayanan), Thelivu (M A Nishad), Finals (PR Arun), Porinju Mariyam Jose (Joshy), Vikruthi (M C Joseph), Stand Up (Vidhu Vincent), Sathyam Paranjal Viswasikkumo (G Prajith), Kenjira (Manoj Kana),

Abhimanini (M G Sasi) and Kallanottam (Rahul Riji Nair).

Cinematographer and director Madhu Ambat is the chairman of the jury. Film makers Salim Ahmed and Abrid Shine, cinematographer Vipin Mohan, editor L Bhoominathan, sound engineer S Radhakrishnan, playback singer Lathika, actress Jomol, writer Benyamin and Chalachithra Academy member secretary Ajoy Chandran are the jury members.

The awards usually announced during February or March was delayed due to pandemic induced lockdown.

