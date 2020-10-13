Mohanlal to reteam with B Unnikrishnan

By Express News Service

There are strong indications of Mohanlal reteaming with director B Unnikrishnan after Villain, for a film scripted by Pulimurugan-fame Udayakrishna. Unnikrishnan shared a picture of him alongside Mohanlal and Udayakrishna.

The project, which marks Unnikrishnan’s first collaboration with Udayakrishna, is expected to be a mass entertainer. The shoot is expected to commence in November, after Mohanlal completes Drishyam 2.Editor Shameer Muhammed and cinematographer Jomon T John are also part of the project.Aside from Villain, Mohanlal has previously worked with B Unnikrishnan in Madambi, Mr Fraud, and Grandmaster. B Unnikrishnan’s last film was the Dileep-starrer Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel which did significant business at the box office.