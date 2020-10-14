STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bipin Chandran full of gratitude for Samakalika Malayalam Vaarika

The writer was selected for the award for his articles Komali Melkkai Nedunna Kaalam and Madambilliyile Manorogi.

Published: 14th October 2020 04:21 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Popular scenarist Bipin Chandran, who has penned some of the superhit movies in Mollywood, bagged the award for the Best article on movies at the Kerala State Film Awards which were announced on Tuesday. The writer was selected for the award for his articles Komali Melkkai Nedunna Kaalam and Madambilliyile Manorogi.

Komali..., which looked into various aspects like power, clowning, racism and inequality  as depicted in the Oscar-winning movie Joker, was published in the Samakalika Malayalam Vaarika, a sister publication of TNIE. 

“While watching Joker, I felt a strong desire to write an article on it. It needed to be written as the wonderful movie deserves it every bit, I thought. Saji James, editor of Malayalam Vaarika, also encouraged me,” said Bipin.He said he is doubly happy that he won his maiden state award for an article published in Malayalam Vaarika. “I contribute frequently to Malayalam Vaarika. It’s through this publication that my journey as a writer began,” he added.

