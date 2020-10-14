STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala State Film Awards: Never expected award, says Madhushree Narayan

Singer Madhushree Narayan could hardly believe herself when she was named the ‘Best Female Singer’ at the 50th Kerala State Film Awards.

Published: 14th October 2020 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

Madhushree Narayan

By Gautham S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Singer Madhushree Narayan could hardly believe herself when she was named the ‘Best Female Singer’ at the 50th Kerala State Film Awards. It came as a real surprise, said Madhushree. She won the laurels for Parayatharike Vanna Pranayame song from Kolaambi directed by T K Rajeev Kumar.

“Honestly, I was  clueless on when the awards will be announced. And I didn’t even know that I was also in the fray,” said Madhushree. This is the second State Award for the 21-year-old singer, who won her maiden one for the song in Edavapathi. “I had a feeling that my sister Madhuvanthi will win it for Araadhike. However, I’m so happy to get this award as I loved singing the songs of this movie. All my family members are elated,” she added.

The song that brought her the award was composed by her father Ramesh Narayan. Originally, Shreya Ghoshal was to sing it.  I had sung the track and  Rajeev uncle (T K Rajeev Kumar) was highly impressed with my performance and he asked me to sing the song. It’s a double delight,” she said.

Kerala State Film Awards Madhushree Narayan
