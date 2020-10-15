STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ahaana, Arjun Ashokan and Lal in Nancy Rani

Ahaana Krishna has a new film on the way. The first look poster of the film, titled Nancy Rani, was revealed on her 25th birthday. 

Ahaana Krishna says that she is happy with the way the film and her character are being accepted. (Photo | Facebook/Ahaana Krishna/Hasif Hakeem)

By Express News Service

Written and directed by debutant Joseph Manu James, the film also stars Arjun Ashokan, Lal, Aju Varghese, and Basil Joseph are among the principal cast. Roy Sebastian Kailath, John W Varghese and Rejanish Babu are bankrolling the film.

Mammootty, Prithviraj and others shared the poster on their social media pages. Sharing the poster, Ahaana wrote, “Meet Nancy Rani - My Next. Thanking the Universe for this beautiful opportunity of getting to be Nancy and getting to work with a wonderful crew and some amazing actors.

This one is close to heart.” The film has Ragesh Narayanan behind the camera and Basodh T Baburaj on the editing. Manu Gopinath and Stephin-Joseph are working on the music. Ahaana, last seen in Luca, is also part of Sunny Wayne-starrer Pidikittapulli.

