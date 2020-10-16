Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen to star in Malayalam film

By Express News Service

After an extended appearance in Malayalam film Marconi Mathai, Vijay Sethupathi has reportedly signed on to play the male lead in a yet-to-be-titled Malayalam film helmed by debutant Indhu VS. Nithya Menen will play the female lead of the film produced by Anto Joseph. Indhu, who has previously worked with director Salim Ahamed (Adaminte Makan Abu), will be directing from her screenplay.

As the film is said to have minimal characters, the team hopes to start shooting soon by following all the mandatory Covid-19 protocols. As per reports, the makers will shoot the film entirely in Kerala. Govind Vasantha (96) is composing the music while Manesh Madhavan (Joseph) will handle the cinematography. An official announcement is expected soon.