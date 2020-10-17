Arvind Venugopal: The Panchaari effect

Gautham S By

Express News Service

Arvind Venugopal has made a mark in our hearts with just a handful of songs. His cover renditions of 'Marannittumenthino', 'Pachai Nirame', 'Maleyam' were widely viewed and shared on social media platforms. His band Panchaari has been bringing out much sought after cover songs.

Panchaari also features vocalists Sangeeth Rajagopal, Shabeer Ali, and Bindu Anirudhan. "We planned live performances and wanted to do independent music. The COVID-19 outbreak spoiled all the plans, so we have been making covers," says Arvind.

Music director Ranjin Raj is the creative director of the band. For now, Aravind is enjoying it, since he gets to pick the songs himself. His next collaborations will feature Ralfin Stephen, who worked with him for 'Thendrale'.

Though doing cover version of popular songs are risky, a fresh perspective is key, according to Aravind. Arvind hopes to get busy with live shows and independent songs once the pandemic is contained. "I did a few shows through Zoom. A few singles are ready to be released. However, I’m uncertain when I will be back on stage to perform live."

The singer, who studied filmmaking, spent his lockdown days singing and reading. "I’m not trained in singing. So I practice by singing my favourite songs continuously. Also, I want to try scriptwriting," he concludes.