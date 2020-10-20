STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rima Kallingal, Jitin Puthanchery star in Don Palathara’s new film

After 1956, Central Travancore, filmmaker Don Palathara has started work on his new film Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam which stars Rima Kallingal and Jitin Puthanchery.

By Express News Service

After 1956, Central Travancore, filmmaker Don Palathara has started work on his new film Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam which stars Rima Kallingal and Jitin Puthanchery.Produced by Shijo K George, Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam is an 85-min single-take car ride taken by Maria, a young journalist (played by Rima) and an aspiring actor (played by Jitin). The two are in a live-in relationship without the knowledge of their parents.

The makers reveal the film is set in the backdrop of the covid pandemic, and it’s a relationship drama revealing the nuances of the intense disputes and unreasoned manoeuvres that people adapt in intimate relationships. Neeraja Rajendran also has a major role in the film.Don Palathara is known for his critically acclaimed films Vithu and Shavam. His most recent film 1956, Central Travancore has been doing the rounds in the festival circuit.

