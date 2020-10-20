Suraj Venjaramoodu, Nimisha Sajayan team up again for Oru Mahathaya Bharatiya Adukkala

By Express News Service

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum pair Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan are teaming up again for writer-director Jeo Baby's Oru Mahathaya Bharatiya Adukkala (The Great Indian Kitchen). The film is billed as a family drama and has Suraj and Nimisha playing a husband and wife again.

Salu K Thomas is the cinematographer with Francie Louis as the editor, and the music is by Sooraj S Kurup. Dijo Augustine, Jomon Jacob, Vishnu Rajan, and Sajin S Raj are producing it. Jeo Baby last directed the Tovino Thomas film Kilometres and Kilometres.

Suraj, who recently won the Kerala State Award for Best Actor in Vikruthi and Android Kunjappan, will be seen next in Anugraheethan Antony along with Sunny Wayne. He is also reuniting with Prithviraj in Queen-director Dijo Jose Antony’s Jana Gana Mana.