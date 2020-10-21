Arjun Ashokan, Samyuktha Menon join Shaji Azeez's Wolf

By Express News Service

Arjun Ashokan, Samyuktha Menon and Shine Tom Chacko are among the main actors in director Shaji Azeez's next titled Wolf. The film, which is said to be a thriller, is based on a script by author and journalist GR Indugopan.

Wolf, which also stars Irshad and Jaffer Idukki, went on floors on Monday. The filming is being done in a controlled environment with strict safety measures in place. Shaji Azeez made his directorial debut with Shakespeare MA Malayalam and also directed Oridathoru Postman and the television series M80 Moosa.

Arjun Ashokan is on a roll, with many promising projects in varying stages of production. Aside from Wolf, he is also in Tinu Pappachan’s Ajagajantharam, Girish AD’s Super Sharanya, and Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham among others. Samyuktha, on the other hand, has VK Prakash’s Erida coming up next.