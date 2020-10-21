Shoot begins for Tovino Thomas-Aishwarya Lekshmi's Kaanekkaane

By Express News Service

We recently reported that Uyare director Manu Ashokan is reteaming with writers Bobby & Sanjay for a new film, Kaanekkaane (As you watch).

The film stars Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lekshmi in addition to Suraj Venjaramoodu, Shruti Ramachandran, Prem Prakash and Rony David Raj. The shoot has commenced at Ernakulam. Produced by TR Shamsudheen (of DreamKatcher), Kaanekkaane is said to be relatively more performance-driven than Uyare.

Alby Antony is the cinematographer and Abhilash Balachandran, the editor. Ranjin Raj is composing the music to Vinayak Sasikumar’s lyrics.