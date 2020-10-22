STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kaduva issue: Prithviraj film gets clearance

Jinu Abraham, the film’s scriptwriter, had earlier approached the district court citing copyright violations against the makers of ‘SG 250’

Published: 22nd October 2020 07:56 AM

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran (File Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

The Kerala High Court has given clearance to Prithviraj-Shaji Kailas project Kaduva while permanently banning the makers of Suresh Gopi’s 250th project from going ahead with their film featuring the same central character, Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan. 

The HC was upholding a ban imposed by the district court after careful examination of arguments from both parties. Jinu Abraham, the scriptwriter of Kaduva, had earlier approached the district court citing copyright violations against the makers of ‘SG 250’, following which the ‘SG 250’ team was prohibited from going ahead with the shoot, or using details of the central character or subject in any of the promotional materials.  

Debutant Mathews Thomas was gearing up to direct ‘SG 250’ based on a script by Shibin Francis, with Tomichan Mulakupadam involved as producer. Mathews was previously a directorial assistant of Jinu. If the makers of ‘SG 250’ plan to go ahead with the project, they can only do so after making major changes to the script and  character.

Kaduva, which marks Shaji Kailas’ return to direction after a long hiatus from Malayalam cinema, has the backing of Prithviraj Productions and Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames banner. Jinu Abraham made his directorial debut with the Prithviraj-starrer Adam Joan. The team initially aimed for a December start but since Kaduva is a big-scale film, the shoot is expected to begin once there is an improvement in the pandemic situation.

Comments

