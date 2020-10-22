Oru Nakshathramulla Aakasham wins best picture at DCSAFF

By Express News Service

Aparna Gopinath-starrer Oru Nakshathramulla Aakasham has won the best picture trophy at the South Asian Film Festival held at Washington DC (DCSAFF).

Directed by debutants Ajith Pulleri and Suneesh Babu, and produced by MVK Pradeep, the film was one among the 60 entries selected to compete from over nine countries in South Asia.

The film, which revolves around a school and addresses some relevant societal issues, has Aparna playing a rural school teacher and Master Eric Zachariah as a visually impaired student.

Ganesh Kumar, Lal Jose, Anil Nedumangad and Jaffer Idukki comprise the supporting cast.