Cocktail  reunion in the cards?

By Express News Service

Anoop Menon has hinted at a possible Cocktail reunion with a new project next year. On the occasion of the film’s 10th anniversary, Anoop called the film, which has dialogues by him and was directed by Arun Kumar Aravind, something that changed the fortunes of everyone who worked in it.

He also added that he hopes to see the duo team up next year. Cocktail starred Anoop, Jayasurya, Fahadh Faasil, Samvrutha Sunil, and Kani Kusruti. Sharing the film’s poster, Anoop wrote, “10 years of Cocktail...

A film that turned the fortunes of all of us associated with it .. Jayasurya, Fahad, Arun Kumar, Ratheesh Vega and yours truly... and of course it forged a friendship that remains unscathed till date..

hope and pray that our duo comes back with a winner next year..love to all..” By ‘the duo’, Anoop could be referring to himself and Arun Kumar Aravind. There are also speculations that it could be a reunion of the entire team. Meanwhile, Anoop is awaiting the release of his directorial debut King Fish.