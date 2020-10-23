STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Cocktail  reunion in the cards?

He also added that he hopes to see the duo team up next year.  Cocktail starred Anoop, Jayasurya, Fahadh Faasil, Samvrutha Sunil, and Kani Kusruti.

Published: 23rd October 2020 11:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Anoop Menon: EPS

By Express News Service

Anoop Menon has hinted at a possible Cocktail reunion with a new project next year. On the occasion of the film’s 10th anniversary, Anoop called the film, which has dialogues by him and was directed by Arun Kumar Aravind, something that changed the fortunes of everyone who worked in it.

Anoop Menon

He also added that he hopes to see the duo team up next year.  Cocktail starred Anoop, Jayasurya, Fahadh Faasil, Samvrutha Sunil, and Kani Kusruti. Sharing the film’s poster, Anoop wrote, “10 years of Cocktail...

A film that turned the  fortunes of all of us associated with it .. Jayasurya, Fahad, Arun Kumar, Ratheesh Vega and yours truly... and of course it forged a friendship that remains unscathed till date..

hope and pray that our duo comes back with a winner next year..love to all..” By ‘the duo’, Anoop could be referring to himself and Arun Kumar Aravind. There are also speculations that it could be a reunion of the entire team. Meanwhile, Anoop is awaiting the release of his directorial debut King Fish.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp