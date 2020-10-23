Kalla Nottam to be screened at Kolkata International Film Festival

By Express News Service

After having a premiere at the competition section of the New York Indian Film Festival, director Rahul Riji Nair’s Kalla Nottam is set to compete at the Kolkata International Film Festival slated to run from November 5.

The experimental film, which has a runtime of around 75 mins, features three child actors—Vasudev Sajeesh Marar, Suryadev Sajeesh Marar, and Ansu Maria Thomas—aside from Renjith Sekhar Nair, Vinitha Koshy, Vijay Induchoodan, PJ Unnikrishnan and others. The makers released the trailer recently.

Rahul shot the film entirely on a GoPro camera, a first in Malayalam. It revolves around two cinema-obsessed kids who steal a digital camera to make a film but stumbles upon a moral policing situation which reveals a few harsh truths about some of the grown-ups.Rahul has previously directed the state award-winning film Ottamuri Velicham and the comedy-drama Dakini. He has completed shooting his new sports drama Kho Kho starring Rajisha Vijayan.