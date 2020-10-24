STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Suresh Gopi returns to set of Kaval

The shoot of Nithin Renji Panicker’s Kaval has resumed after a short break due to the pandemic situation. Suresh Gopi has returned to the shoot, and the actor shared a picture of him from the set.

Published: 24th October 2020 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Suresh Gopi

Actor Suresh Gopi

By Express News Service

The shoot of Nithin Renji Panicker’s Kaval has resumed after a short break due to the pandemic situation. Suresh Gopi has returned to the shoot, and the actor shared a picture of him from the set.

As per reports, the team is currently filming at Palakkad and will then move on to Vandiperiyar. There are around ten days of shoot remaining.

Written and directed by Nithin Renji Panicker, Kaval also features Renji Panicker in an important role, besides Suresh Gopi. 

Renji’s role was earlier supposed to be played by Lal. National award winner Nikhil S Praveen (Bhayanakam) is helming the camera.

The film is an action thriller with Suresh Gopi playing a firebrand character reminiscent of his early films. It also stars Rachel David, Muthumani, Sujith Sankar, Alencier, and Kannan Rajan P Dev among others. Joby George’s Goodwill Entertainments is bankrolling the film.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suresh Gopi Nithin Renji Panicker
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp