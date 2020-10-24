Suresh Gopi returns to set of Kaval

By Express News Service

The shoot of Nithin Renji Panicker’s Kaval has resumed after a short break due to the pandemic situation. Suresh Gopi has returned to the shoot, and the actor shared a picture of him from the set.

As per reports, the team is currently filming at Palakkad and will then move on to Vandiperiyar. There are around ten days of shoot remaining.

Written and directed by Nithin Renji Panicker, Kaval also features Renji Panicker in an important role, besides Suresh Gopi.

Renji’s role was earlier supposed to be played by Lal. National award winner Nikhil S Praveen (Bhayanakam) is helming the camera.

The film is an action thriller with Suresh Gopi playing a firebrand character reminiscent of his early films. It also stars Rachel David, Muthumani, Sujith Sankar, Alencier, and Kannan Rajan P Dev among others. Joby George’s Goodwill Entertainments is bankrolling the film.