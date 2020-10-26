Ali Akbar’s take on 1921 rebellion to go on floors in February

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In the centenary year of the Malabar rebellion, director Ali Akbar will begin shooting for the movie ‘1921’ on February 20, 2021 . The funds for the movie will be totally through crowdfunding. So far, the director has been able to mobilise Rs 91,21,462 from various people.

Akbar, who is a strong right-wing supporter, announced the movie on the same day director Aashiq Abu announced the movie ‘Variamkunnan’ based on the Malabar rebellion with actor Prithviraj in the lead.

“The pre-production of the movie has started. We are hopeful of raising to Rs 3 crore through crowdfunding. Many people from India and outside the country have promised us the funds by December.

We are also in talks with various artists and have confirmed many. However, I cannot disclose the details as all artists/technicians who have expressed their willingness to cooperate with this project are being cyber-bullied by a section of people. I have no complaints. Their hatred and negative propaganda are giving us more publicity,” Akbar told TNIE.

He said the total budget of the film will be `10 crore. “Of the total production cost, `7 crore will be the ‘sweat equity’ of the artists/technicians and others who are associating with this project. We are not paying them the actual remuneration.

We are devising many ways to reduce production cost like making old weapons, art properties and other objects to recreate that period using our manpower,” he added. Regarding the sensitivity of the subject that he was going to narrate, the director said he has taken the incidents for his movie from the books on Malabar rebellion by K Madhavan Nair and Appu Nedungadi. He said that the movie will have a theatre release as well as screening online through OTT platforms.

Variamkunnan vs 1921

