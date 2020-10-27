Bibin George’s next titled 'Thirimali'

By Express News Service

We recently reported that Bibin George’s next film would feature him alongside Angamaly Diaries-fame Anna Reshma Rajan. The makers have announced the title - Thirimali.

A first-look poster released shows Bibin George, Dharmajan, and Hareesh Kanaran sitting amidst Buddhist monks.

Thirimali, produced by Angel Maria Cinemas and directed by debutant Rajeev Shetty, has Nepal as one of the locations aside from Kochi.

Johnny Antony is also appearing in one of the roles with Innocent, Salim Kumar, and Hareesh Kanaran. It will also have a host of Nepali actors whose presence was confirmed by the poster.

Rajeev Shetty, who has previously worked under directors Rafi Mecartin and Shafi, is directing from a script co-written by him and Xavier Alex. The film went on floors yesterday.