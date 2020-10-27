Krishna Shankar to star in Bilahari K Raj directorial 'Kudukku 2025'

By Express News Service

After Allu Ramendran, director Bilahari K Raj will direct Kudukku 2025, with Krishna Shankar attached to star. The actor also starred in Allu Ramendran in a secondary role.

Sharing the news, the actor said it’s a project that gives him much happiness and hope. Krishna Shankar last appeared in Mariyam Vannu Vilakkoothi and Maniyarayile Ashokan.

Aside from Kudukku 2025, Krishna Shankar has Jis Joy’s Mohan Kumar Fans coming up next.

Bilahari recently directed a short film titled Thudarum, which featured Kerala State Award winner Swasika as a wife struggling to put up with her insufferable husband.