Sibi Malayil-Asif Ali’s 'Kothu' completes first schedule

Director Sibi Malayil’s new film with Asif Ali commenced shooting recently and the team has updated that they have completed the first schedule at the film’s Kozhikode location.

A picture of Asif, Roshan Mathew and Nikhila Vimal along with producer Ranjith was shared by the team who shot the film by strictly adhering to Covid-19 protocols.

All members of the cast and crew have tested negative during filming. Ranjith is producing the film under his Gold Coin Motion Pictures banner, which is also backing Martin Prakkat’s upcoming Nayattu starring Kunchacko Boban and Joju George.



Kothu marks Asif’s fourth collaboration with Sibi Malayil after Unnam, Violin, and Apoorvaragam.