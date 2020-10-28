STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Chiri' led by debutants, set for release

The film is said to be a light-hearted entertainer revolving around a group of youngsters, a wedding, and a troublemaking colleague from their school days who shows up unexpectedly.

Published: 28th October 2020 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Debutants Joseph and P Krishna directed the film from their story and a screenplay by Devadas. The latter previously wrote the Kunchacko Boban-starrer Law Point. 

Debutants Joseph and P Krishna directed the film from their story and a screenplay by Devadas. The latter previously wrote the Kunchacko Boban-starrer Law Point. 

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Shine Tom Chacko’s brother Joe John Chacko is playing the lead for the first time in Chiri, the trailer of which was released by the makers recently. 

The film is said to be a light-hearted entertainer revolving around a group of youngsters, a wedding, and a troublemaking colleague from their school days who shows up unexpectedly years later to cause more problems.

Debutants Joseph and P Krishna directed the film from their story and a screenplay by Devadas. The latter previously wrote the Kunchacko Boban-starrer Law Point. 

Speaking to us about the film, Joseph says the film is told in a non-linear format, switching back and forth between the present and past. Joe John Chacko’s co-stars include Kevin Jose, Aneesh Gopal, and Sreejith Ravi among others.

WATCH TRAILER:

“Casting these actors worked very much in favour of the film,” adds Joseph.

“We were able to bring something fresh to the storytelling. We were very particular about the same actors playing both the high school and grown-up versions of the characters. Despite the delays we encountered in the process of making this film, everything turned out well in the end.” 

Though the film’s title suggests a laugh riot from start to finish, Joseph clarifies that it is not so. “There is a little bit of everything in the film. Romance, action, comedy, drama, and so on,” says Joseph.

“We chose the title because the central situations in both periods always conclude with a comical moment.” 

Chiri is one of the many films whose release got delayed due to the pandemic. The team had packed everything up in December last year and was gearing up for the release in April this year, but the present situation called for a release delay. However, the team is not concerned about the film’s story turning stale due to it.

“This story could be told and enjoyed any time. We are not addressing a particular issue or anything. It could have happened to anyone,” says Joseph.

Murali Haritham and Harish Krishna have produced the film. Since it’s a low-budget film, the team thinks it’s practical to get it released on an OTT platform as soon as possible.

