STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Nimisha Sajayan, Lena Kumar join Adil Hussain in 'Footprints on Water'

The film is said to be a story of immigrant lives, and will have Adil playing a father and Nimisha as his daughter.

Published: 30th October 2020 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

(L) Nimisha Sajayan and (R) Lena Kumar

(L) Nimisha Sajayan and (R) Lena Kumar

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Nimisha Sajayan and Lena Kumar will star alongside Adil Hussain (Parched, Hotel Salvation) in a British-Indian feature titled Footprints on Water, to be directed by Nathalia Syam from a script by her sister Neetha Syam.

Neetha Syam, who is a UK-based Malayali, had earlier won fifth place in Cinestaan India’s Storytellers Contest for the same script. In a recent interview with The New Indian Express, Neetha had described it as the story of a father—an illegal immigrant in the UK—who looks for his missing daughter while trying to avoid the police radar. 

She also added that it was written for a global English-speaking audience and features dialogues in Malayalam, Hindi and Tamil. Said to be a story of immigrant lives, the film will have Adil Hussain playing the father, and Nimisha and Lena will play the daughter and stepmother respectively.

Nimisha last appeared in Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s critically acclaimed Chola. Actor Antonio Aakeel (Tomb Raider, The Hungry) also appears in a significant role, as an Afghan refugee.

In a conversation with Variety, Nathalia said, "Neetha’s script will be visually approached by elements of realism. As immigrants of Indian origin brought up in Britain, we’ve had a ringside view into the lives of various people, their cultures and ethnicities. Through the plot of an illegal immigrant father’s search for his missing daughter, we raise the question of what happens, when the invisible goes missing."

Mohaan Nadaar’s London-based The Production Headquarters is backing the project. The company is also involved with the Randeep Hooda-starrer Rat on a Highway. Alagappan is the director of photography. Footprints on Water has Birmingham and neighbouring areas as locations, with shooting scheduled to begin in December.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nimisha Sajayan Adil Hussain Lena Kumar
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp