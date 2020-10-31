Dileep’s ‘CID Moosa’ gets an animated series

By Express News Service

Dileep’s iconic ‘CID Moosa’ character will return in an animated series titled after the eponymous private detective character, known originally as Sahadevan in the hit film directed by Johny Antony.

Announcing the launch, Dileep said, “Everyone including grown-ups and kids has been asking about a second part to CID Moosa, which makes me greatly happy. There is a plan for a sequel, but before that, we are bringing an animation series before you.” Dileep’s Grand Productions is producing it jointly with BMG Animations.

The first-look promo footage shows CID Moosa in Scotland in the middle of a case before being called by the CID headquarters in India to look into a situation that needs his immediate attention.

The teaser then shows him ejected from a mid-air passenger aircraft and later landing on the top of a building.

“Moosa here, No Fear,” he announces immediately. Dileep is lending his own voice to the stunningly realised sequences coupled with the character’s funny antics.

CID Moosa, the film, also starred Bhavana, Murali, Salim Kumar, Jagathy Sreekumar, Ashish Vidyarthi and Sharath Saxena.