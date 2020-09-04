Filmmaker Senna Hegde directs new Malayalam film

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

Kanhagad-based filmmaker Senna Hegde has revealed the first poster of his new Malayalam film Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam. Sreeraj Raveendran has co-written the script with Senna and also shot the film. This is Hegde’s second Malayalam project after the yet-to-be-released docu-fiction drama 0-41* which recently caught Anurag Kashyap’s attention. The film, which is being touted as a dysfunctional family drama, will feature Android Kunjappan actors Manoj Kumar K U and Renji Kankol in key roles in addition to a host of new faces. The team has opted for an unconventional casting exercise. The shoot of Thinkalazhcha Nischayam was completed at Kanhagad.

“When we planned this we felt that we wanted something like 0-41* but more commercial,” says Sreeraj, adding that they were very particular about getting the Kanhagad slang right. “Since it’s very much a region-based subject, we cast everyone locally to preserve the authenticity in the language and presentation.”

Speaking more about the subject, Sreeraj shares that the entire film takes place over two days within a house while an engagement ceremony is in progress. “We shot completely inside a house, with just one exterior shot in the opening scene. To not get audiences bored, we played around with the camera and staging. The house itself is a character. Like in every other house, some problems come to the surface during this function. It’s a story that starts on a Saturday and ends on a Monday,” he says.

The team completed filming in January but delayed the release due to the pandemic. Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah is producing it. Though the makers are hoping for a theatrical release, discussions with some OTT platforms are also ongoing.