STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Filmmaker Senna Hegde directs new Malayalam film

Titled Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam, the film is being touted as a dysfunctional family drama featuring Android Kunjappan actors Manoj Kumar K U and Renji Kankol in key roles

Published: 04th September 2020 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Senna Hegde, Sreeraj Raveendran

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Kanhagad-based filmmaker Senna Hegde has revealed the first poster of his new Malayalam film Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam. Sreeraj Raveendran has co-written the script with Senna and also shot the film. This is Hegde’s second Malayalam project after the yet-to-be-released docu-fiction drama 0-41* which recently caught Anurag Kashyap’s attention.  The film, which is being touted as a dysfunctional family drama, will feature Android Kunjappan actors Manoj Kumar K U and Renji Kankol in key roles in addition to a host of new faces. The team has opted for an unconventional casting exercise. The shoot of Thinkalazhcha Nischayam was completed at Kanhagad.  

“When we planned this we felt that we wanted something like 0-41* but more commercial,” says Sreeraj, adding that they were very particular about getting the Kanhagad slang right. “Since it’s very much a region-based subject, we cast everyone locally  to preserve the authenticity in the language and presentation.”

Speaking more about the subject, Sreeraj shares that the entire film takes place over two days within a house while an engagement ceremony is in progress. “We shot completely inside a house, with just one exterior shot in the opening scene. To not get audiences bored, we played around with the camera and staging. The house itself is a character. Like in every other house, some problems come to the surface during this function. It’s a story that starts on a Saturday and ends on a Monday,” he says.

The team completed filming in January but delayed the release due to the pandemic. Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah is producing it. Though the makers are hoping for a theatrical release, discussions with some OTT platforms are also ongoing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Senna Hegde Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp