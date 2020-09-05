Asif Ali to star in Sibi Malayil film

By Express News Service

Asif Ali will be starring in a new Sibi Malayil film scripted by Renjith. The announcement was made on the 22nd anniversary of Summer In Bethlehem. The project will mark the actor’s fourth collaboration with the veteran director after Unnam, Violin, and Apoorvaragam.

Interestingly, this is also the fourth Sibi Malayil film penned by Renjith after Mayamayooram, Summer in Bethlehem and Ustad. The remaining details are expected to be announced soon. Asif’s upcoming slate also includes RJ Mathukutty’s Kunjeldho, Rajeev Ravi’s Kuttavum Shikshayum, Jibu Jacob’s Ellaam Sheriyaakum, and Sethu’s Maheshum Marutiyum.