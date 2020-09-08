Joju George, Niranj Raju to star in a political satire

Newcomer Akhil Marar will be directing Joju George and Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju in a political satire titled Oru Thathvika Avalokanam.

The title is a reference to a dialogue uttered by Sankaradi in Sathyan Anthikad’s classic Sandesham, also a political satire, starring Jayaram and Sreenivasan as two brothers from rival political parties.

Akhil, who has been in the Malayalam film industry for around six years, reveals that the film revolves around the lives of a young PSC aspirant and a contractor.

Niranj is expected to play the former and Joju, the latter. As of now, these two actors are the confirmed names. Akhil shares that the remaining actors are in the process of being finalised.

The team is planning to start shooting in November. Since the film has portions that require a large crowd, including an election sequence in the climax, pulling off the shoot will be quite complicated for the team.

Akhil hopes to shoot and release the film before the elections in April. The details of the remaining cast and technical crew members will be announced soon. Yohan Productions is producing the film.