Shane Nigam-Salaam Bappu film confirmed

By Express News Service

Director Salaam Bappu (Red Wine, Manglish) has confirmed that his next Malayalam film with Shane Nigam is indeed on. The news of this project has been doing the rounds since last year.

It is being touted as a feel-good entertainer set mostly in Dubai along with a few portions in Kerala.

The shoot is expected to start in November. Incidentally, Salaam has also written the script for Bhavana’s Kannada film srikrishna@gmail.com which went on floors two days ago.

This new project is among Shane’s upcoming lineup of films that also includes Veyil and Ullasam. The shoot of Veyil was completed recently after a brief period of controversy. Shane was last seen in Valiya Perunnaal.