STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Kani Kusruti wins International Award for Sajin Baabu’s 'Biriyaani'

Kani Kusruti was adjudged second Best Actress at the Imagine Film Festival in Madrid, Spain for her performance in Sajin Baabu’s Biriyaani.

Published: 11th September 2020 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actress Kani Kusruti

Mollywood actress Kani Kusruti

By Express News Service

Malayalam actor Kani Kusruti was adjudged second Best Actress at the Imagine Film Festival in Madrid, Spain for her performance in Sajin Baabu’s Biriyaani.

The award was decided by a jury consisting of Leena Alam, ‘Shereen of Afghanisthan’, and Olga Khlasheva, an internationally renowned Kazakh producer.

Last year, Biriyaani premiered at the Asiatica Festival in Rome, Italy, where it won the NETPAC Award for Best Film. Later, it won the Jury Award at the Bangalore International Film Festival and the Padmarajan Award for Best Screenplay. It was also selected at the 42nd Moscow Film Festival in addition to various national and international festivals. 

Biriyaani revolves around a woman Khadeeja (Kani) and her mother (Shailaja Jala) who are forced to leave their home and village due to unforeseen circumstances, and their subsequent journey. The other principal actors are Surjith Gopinath, Anil Nedumangad, Shyam Reji and Thonnakkal Jayachandran. 

Produced under the banner of UAN Film House, the film was written and directed by Sajin Baabu, shot by Karthik Muthukumar, and edited by Appu Bhattathiri. Leo Tom composed the music while Nitish Chandra Acharya handled the art department.

TAGS
Kani Kusruti Biriyaani Sajin Baabu Imagine Film Festival
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet and prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
When India had less than 60,000 COVID cases, actual infection was over 100 times bigger: ICMR study
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp