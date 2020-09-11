Kani Kusruti wins International Award for Sajin Baabu’s 'Biriyaani'

By Express News Service

Malayalam actor Kani Kusruti was adjudged second Best Actress at the Imagine Film Festival in Madrid, Spain for her performance in Sajin Baabu’s Biriyaani.

The award was decided by a jury consisting of Leena Alam, ‘Shereen of Afghanisthan’, and Olga Khlasheva, an internationally renowned Kazakh producer.

Last year, Biriyaani premiered at the Asiatica Festival in Rome, Italy, where it won the NETPAC Award for Best Film. Later, it won the Jury Award at the Bangalore International Film Festival and the Padmarajan Award for Best Screenplay. It was also selected at the 42nd Moscow Film Festival in addition to various national and international festivals.

Biriyaani revolves around a woman Khadeeja (Kani) and her mother (Shailaja Jala) who are forced to leave their home and village due to unforeseen circumstances, and their subsequent journey. The other principal actors are Surjith Gopinath, Anil Nedumangad, Shyam Reji and Thonnakkal Jayachandran.

Produced under the banner of UAN Film House, the film was written and directed by Sajin Baabu, shot by Karthik Muthukumar, and edited by Appu Bhattathiri. Leo Tom composed the music while Nitish Chandra Acharya handled the art department.